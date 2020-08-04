London SE1 community website

Waterloo’s Lower Marsh pedestrianised during market hours

Tuesday 4 August 2020
London SE1 website team

Traffic has been banned from Lower Marsh at lunchtimes and during the evening to create more space for market stalls and open-air dining during the COVID-19 crisis.

Waterloo's Lower Marsh pedestrianised during market hours

The experimental timed closure was introduced last month by Lambeth Council in conjunction with the WeAreWaterloo business improvement district which manages the street market.

Vehicles are banned from Lower Marsh on weekdays between 11am and 3pm and from 4.45pm to 9pm.

At lunchtime, this means that the market stalls can face into the street, keeping pavements clear for pedestrians.

In the evening, restaurants are able to take advantage of the space for open-air dining.

