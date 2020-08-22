London SE1 community website

Borough tube station reopens (& Southwark is back to full hours)

Saturday 22 August 2020
London SE1 website team

Borough tube station - which has been closed for five months - reopens on Sunday, and Southwark station has been restored to full opening hours.

Borough tube station reopens (& Southwark is back to full hours)

From Sunday 23 August Borough Underground Station will be open daily between 7am and 7pm.

The Northern line station had been shut since 19 March as part of a plan by London Underground to ensure enough staff were available to keep busier interchange stations open.

Southwark Underground Station – which has been open for reduced hours in recent weeks – will from Sunday be open whenever the Jubilee line is running.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour