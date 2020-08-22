Borough tube station reopens (& Southwark is back to full hours)

Borough tube station - which has been closed for five months - reopens on Sunday, and Southwark station has been restored to full opening hours.

From Sunday 23 August Borough Underground Station will be open daily between 7am and 7pm.

The Northern line station had been shut since 19 March as part of a plan by London Underground to ensure enough staff were available to keep busier interchange stations open.

Southwark Underground Station – which has been open for reduced hours in recent weeks – will from Sunday be open whenever the Jubilee line is running.