COVID-19 death toll at Tower Bridge Care Home revealed

By mid-July 34 residents of Tower Bridge Care Home at Bricklayers Arms had died with COVID-19, it has been revealed.

Whilst it had been public knowledge that the care home at Bricklayers Arms had been affected by COVID-19, the number of residents who lost their lives whilst suffering from the virus had not been disclosed until now.

The death toll of 34 residents has been revealed in a report by Southwark Council's health & adult social care scrutiny commission that is due to be received by the borough's cabinet next month.

The scrutiny report makes 13 recommendations to the council, including plans to manage a potential second wave of COVID-19 in care homes, as well as calling for cabinet to receive a paper on care homes as a regular annual fixture on its agenda.

More than half of all COVID-19 deaths at care homes across the borough – 60 by mid-July – were at Tower Bridge Care Home which is owned by Hc-One.

Earlier this year the care home had 118 residents, many suffering with dementia. Most residents of the home are placed there by Southwark Council.

The Care Quality Commission announced on Friday that it is currently carrying out a review of Tower Bridge Care Home.

The home's rating was upgraded from 'requires improvement' to 'good' after an inspection in February this year.

