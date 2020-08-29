London SE1 community website

COVID-19 death toll at Tower Bridge Care Home revealed

Saturday 29 August 2020
London SE1 website team

By mid-July 34 residents of Tower Bridge Care Home at Bricklayers Arms had died with COVID-19, it has been revealed.

COVID-19 death toll at Tower Bridge Care Home revealed

Whilst it had been public knowledge that the care home at Bricklayers Arms had been affected by COVID-19, the number of residents who lost their lives whilst suffering from the virus had not been disclosed until now.

The death toll of 34 residents has been revealed in a report by Southwark Council's health & adult social care scrutiny commission that is due to be received by the borough's cabinet next month.

The scrutiny report makes 13 recommendations to the council, including plans to manage a potential second wave of COVID-19 in care homes, as well as calling for cabinet to receive a paper on care homes as a regular annual fixture on its agenda.

More than half of all COVID-19 deaths at care homes across the borough – 60 by mid-July – were at Tower Bridge Care Home which is owned by Hc-One.

Earlier this year the care home had 118 residents, many suffering with dementia. Most residents of the home are placed there by Southwark Council.

The Care Quality Commission announced on Friday that it is currently carrying out a review of Tower Bridge Care Home.

The home's rating was upgraded from 'requires improvement' to 'good' after an inspection in February this year.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour