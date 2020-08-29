Southwark and Lambeth councils urge caution after rise in COVID-19 cases

Southwark and Lambeth councils have urged residents to continue to take precautions against COVID-19 as the number of new cases recorded locally has increased in recent weeks.

We share a daily update on COVID-19 cases in Lambeth and Southwark on our @SE1 Twitter account. (The jump on 2 July reflects a change in Government data.)

Southwark Council leader Peter John sent this message to borough residents on Wednesday: "We monitor the COVID-19 infection rates on a daily basis. Whilst numbers are still low, there have been 49 new cases in Southwark in the last seven days.

"The number of new cases has nearly doubled in Southwark in the last week and numbers are rising across London.

"A high proportion of new cases are for people aged 1834. We also know that most transmission is still amongst family and friends."

Cllr John reminded residents to maintain distance from other people, wear face coverings in shops and on public transport and to wash their hands regularly.

This week Southwark reached a milestone with one in 200 residents of the borough having received a positive COVID-19 test at some point since March.

However, many more are likely to have been infected in the early months of the pandemic when testing was not available to the general population.

This week NHS England confirmed the 233rd death of a COVID-19 patient at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.

This was the first time in more than a month that a patient at Guy's and St Thomas' had died with COVID-19.

Earlier in the month Lambeth Council launched a COVID-19 dashboard offering local statistics on the spread of the virus.

"I want to thank our colleagues in public health for the work they are doing, and urge residents to take this update on board as we continue our fight to tackle the virus, stay safe and minimise the risk of a second wave of infections," said Cllr Jim Dickson, Lambeth's cabinet member for health and social care,

Ruth Hutt, Lambeth's director of public health, said: "We are committed to providing important COVID-19 information so all our residents can access accurate, up to date, vital data about the virus in the borough.



"This dashboard will help residents stay informed so they can keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Cases are starting to rise in Lambeth  it's crucial that residents are aware of what they must do to keep themselves, their families and friends safe.



"If anyone has COVID-19 symptoms, it is essential that they self-isolate and get a COVID-19 test straight away, even if your symptoms appear to be mild."