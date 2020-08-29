London SE1 community website

COVID-19 impact on passenger numbers at SE1 tube stations revealed

Saturday 29 August 2020
London SE1 website team

The impact of COVID-19 on the number of people travelling to and from SE1 for work and pleasure each day has been laid bare by new graphs published by Transport for London showing passenger numbers at tube stations across the network.

Tube journeys started at Waterloo Station 13 January to 21 August where the payment method was Oyster or contactless
Tube journeys started at London Bridge Station 13 January to 21 August where the payment method was Oyster or contactless
Tube journeys started at Lambeth North Station 13 January to 21 August where the payment method was Oyster or contactless
Tube journeys started at Elephant & Castle Station 13 January to 21 August where the payment method was Oyster or contactless
Tube journeys started at Southwark Station 13 January to 21 August where the payment method was Oyster or contactless (NB station open weekdays only in July and August; 7-day service has since resumed)

Transport for London has launched a new online tool showing the numbers of passengers who have used Oyster cards or contactless payments at ticket barriers at tube stations across London.

Although passenger numbers have risen during July and August, the graphs show just how big the gulf is between pre-pandemic levels of activity and the current situation in central London.

In turn, this underlines the scale of the challenge facing local businesses and cultural venues.

The graphs show travel data between 13 July and 21 August this year, with TfL promising weekly updates.

Whilst passenger numbers at stations like Waterloo are still more than three-quarters down on pre-lockdown levels, at Elephant & Castle the station is seeing around a third of its normal volume of passengers.

