Green light for redevelopment of Great Dover Street’s Black Horse

Plans to redevelop the site of the disused Black Horse pub on Great Dover Street with a replacement pub as part of a block of nine flats have been approved by Southwark Council.

The scheme – designed by SPPARC Architecture – was approved by planning officers under delegated authority in May, and planning permission was formally issued this month after a section 106 agreement was signed.

The approved development includes a new Black Horse pub facing Great Dover Street, and a flexible retail unit facing Tabard Street.

The current building dates from 1965 but there has been a pub on the site for at least 230 years.

For details see planning application 19/AP/5641