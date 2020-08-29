Green light for redevelopment of Great Dover Street’s Black Horse

Plans to redevelop the site of the disused Black Horse pub on Great Dover Street with a replacement pub as part of a block of nine flats have been approved by Southwark Council.
The scheme – designed by SPPARC Architecture – was approved by planning officers under delegated authority in May, and planning permission was formally issued this month after a section 106 agreement was signed.
The approved development includes a new Black Horse pub facing Great Dover Street, and a flexible retail unit facing Tabard Street.
The current building dates from 1965 but there has been a pub on the site for at least 230 years.
For details see planning application 19/AP/5641
