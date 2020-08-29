London SE1 community website

Green light for redevelopment of Great Dover Street’s Black Horse

Saturday 29 August 2020
London SE1 website team

Plans to redevelop the site of the disused Black Horse pub on Great Dover Street with a replacement pub as part of a block of nine flats have been approved by Southwark Council.

Green light for redevelopment of Great Dover Street’s Black Horse
Green light for redevelopment of Great Dover Street’s Black Horse

The scheme – designed by SPPARC Architecture – was approved by planning officers under delegated authority in May, and planning permission was formally issued this month after a section 106 agreement was signed.

The approved development includes a new Black Horse pub facing Great Dover Street, and a flexible retail unit facing Tabard Street.

The current building dates from 1965 but there has been a pub on the site for at least 230 years.

For details see planning application 19/AP/5641

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour