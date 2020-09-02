Tanner Street Post Office to reopen after 10-month closure

Post Office services are to be reinstated at Ronnie's Supermarket in Tanner Street after a 10-month hiatus.

"We are delighted to let you know that Tanner Street Post Office will be reopening on Monday 7 September 2020," said Post Office change manager Mohammed Islam.

"The branch closed temporarily in November 2019 due to operational reasons.

"The service will be operated from the same premises and will offer the same range of Post Office products and services.

"I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news and hope that you and our customers will continue to use this service."

Post Office services were first introduced at Ronnie's Supermarket in 2018.