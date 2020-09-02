London SE1 community website

Tanner Street Post Office to reopen after 10-month closure

Wednesday 2 September 2020
London SE1 website team

Post Office services are to be reinstated at Ronnie's Supermarket in Tanner Street after a 10-month hiatus.

Tanner Street Post Office to reopen after 10-month closure

"We are delighted to let you know that Tanner Street Post Office will be reopening on Monday 7 September 2020," said Post Office change manager Mohammed Islam.

"The branch closed temporarily in November 2019 due to operational reasons.

"The service will be operated from the same premises and will offer the same range of Post Office products and services.

"I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news and hope that you and our customers will continue to use this service."

Post Office services were first introduced at Ronnie's Supermarket in 2018.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour