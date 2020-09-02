London SE1 community website

Waterloo & City line: ‘no timeline’ for reopening of the Drain

Wednesday 2 September 2020
London SE1 website team

Transport for London says that it will continue to monitor demand before deciding when to reinstate the Waterloo & City line which has been suspended since March.

Waterloo & City line: ‘no timeline’ for reopening of the Drain

"There is no timeframe at the moment for when the Waterloo & City line will be operating again," wrote TfL's Melissa Nicols in response to a Freedom of Information request from a regular passenger on the line.

"The expectation is that the line will reopen however it will be a demand-led decision.

"We are closely monitoring the demand forecast impact on the Jubilee and Northern lines (as these are the alternative routes from Waterloo to Bank) to inform us when it would be
prudent to restart.

"The train operators [drivers] are also maintaining their route knowledge and all assets are being maintained such that when the restart decision is made, it could be implemented very swiftly."

In normal times the Waterloo & City line – nicknamed 'the Drain' – carries thousands of commuters from Waterloo to Bank in the heart of the Square Mile.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour