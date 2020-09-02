London SE1 community website

TfL staff to return to Palestra HQ 'from late September'

Wednesday 2 September 2020
London SE1 website team

Staff normally based at Transport for London's Palestra headquarters building in Blackfriars Road will begin a phased return to the office from late September.

"For people who are currently working from home, returning to the office will be voluntary; we will not be mandating anyone returns," said TfL in a paper prepared for the transport authority's safety, sustainability and human resources panel.

"Our current intention is that we gradually phase our return to the three main hubs at Palestra, Pier Walk and Endeavour Square from late September 2020, beginning with allowing a small number of additional people to return to Palestra.

"The reduced capacity of our buildings due to social distancing means it is possible that not everyone who wants to return will be able to at this point."

TfL says it will be asking staff to stagger their arrival times at the office, to hold virtual meetings where possible, and to avoid sharing pens, documents and other objects.

In the event of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the capital, TfL says it would reduce the number of staff working in offices in two phases, prioritising those involved in "safety, business critical and key income generating functions".

