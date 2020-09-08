London SE1 community website

Kieron Williams to be next Southwark Council leader

Tuesday 8 September 2020
London SE1 website team

Cllr Kieron Williams is to be the next leader of Southwark Council after defeating four of his Labour colleagues in a leadership ballot.

Cllr Kieron Williams
Cllr Kieron Williams pictured at Red Cross Garden

First elected as a councillor in Camberwell Green ward in 2014, Cllr Williams has served in Southwark's cabinet for the past two years, holding the jobs portfolio in 2018/19 and currently having responsibility for housing management.

Before holding elected office Cllr Williams' career included stints with Sheffield City Council and Lambeth Council where he was head of health and wellbeing.

Cllr Williams won the leadership in an election contested by four of his councillor colleagues: Johnson Situ, Sunny Lambe, Martin Seaton and Stephanie Cryan.

The formal handover from outgoing leader Cllr Peter John takes place at Council Assembly on Wednesday 16 September.

Cllr John had been due to step down in March this year but delayed his departure due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Cllr Jasmine Ali was chosen by the Labour group as deputy leader.

This year the leadership of both political groups on Southwark Council has changed hands: in the spring Cllr Nick Johnson took over from Anood Al-Samerai as leader of the opposition Lib Dem group.

Labour holds 49 seats on the council to the Lib Dems' 14.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour