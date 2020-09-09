London SE1 community website

89-year-old left unable to walk after attack in Waterloo

Wednesday 9 September 2020
Police investigating an assault which has left an 89-year-old man unable to walk have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Police would like to speak to this man

The victim was approached by the suspect in Frazier Street, Waterloo, at about 3.10pm on Wednesday 24 June

The man shouted abuse before pushing him, which resulted in him falling to the ground.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken hip. He has since been discharged but is unable to walk unaided.

Detective Constable Tristan Jones said: "This was a shocking attack on a vulnerable man that has left him unable to walk.

"It happened in a busy area in the middle of the afternoon and I'm confident somebody will be able to help us track down the man responsible."

Anyone who recognises the man in the image  or has information about the attack  is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 4919/24Jun.

Frazier Street runs between Lower Marsh and Morley Street is bisected by Baylis Road.

