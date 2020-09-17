London SE1 community website

Man with life-threatening injuries after fight in The Cut

Thursday 17 September 2020
London SE1 website team

The Cut in Waterloo was taped off by police on Thursday morning while officers investigated a fight on Wednesday evening.

Police in The Cut on Thursday morning

A Met spokesman told the SE1 website that police were called to The Cut by London Ambulance Service just after 8.45pm on Wednesday to a report of two men fighting.

Two men were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

One of the men's condition has been assessed as life-threatening. The other man's condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A crime scene has been put in place and police are continuing to make enquiries. No-one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

