Man with life-threatening injuries after fight in The Cut

The Cut in Waterloo was taped off by police on Thursday morning while officers investigated a fight on Wednesday evening.
A Met spokesman told the SE1 website that police were called to The Cut by London Ambulance Service just after 8.45pm on Wednesday to a report of two men fighting.
Two men were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
One of the men's condition has been assessed as life-threatening. The other man's condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
A crime scene has been put in place and police are continuing to make enquiries. No-one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.
7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?
Read the latest issue before signing up