London SE1 community website

Bermondsey Street Festival reinvented as market due to pandemic

Saturday 19 September 2020
London SE1 website team

The Bermondsey Street Festival hosted a street market on Saturday in a scaled-down version of the annual local celebration.

Bermondsey Street Festival reinvented as market due to pandemic
Street entertainers added an element of the usual festival atmosphere to the market
Bermondsey Street Festival reinvented as market due to pandemic
Guidance on the use of face coverings was not universally heeded
Bermondsey Street Festival reinvented as market due to pandemic
Suhel Ahmed of Tower Tandoori in front of his restaurant's stall

It's the fourteenth year of the Bermondsey Street Festival which in non-pandemic times stretches across several local parks as well as the street itself.

This year the volunteer organisers decided to press on with a street market which is permissible under current regulations.

Staples of the festival – such as maypole dancing, the dog show and mobile farm – were missing this year, but many of the usual craft, food and drink traders set up stalls in the street to sell their wares.

Despite low-key publicity for this year's event, crowds of people flocked to Bermondsey Street, encouraged by warm and sunny weather.

Signs along the street urged visitors to wear face coverings unless exempt, but compliance was variable.

The festival market was held the day after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called for further restrictions on social gatherings in the face of rising levels of COVID-19 cases.

"I strongly urge all Londoners to be as cautious as possible over this weekend," said Mr Khan.

"Please think very carefully about your actions – strictly follow social distancing rules, regularly wash your hands and wear a face covering to help reduce the spread of the virus."


Comments

View related forum thread

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour