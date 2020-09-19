Bermondsey Street Festival reinvented as market due to pandemic

The Bermondsey Street Festival hosted a street market on Saturday in a scaled-down version of the annual local celebration.
It's the fourteenth year of the Bermondsey Street Festival which in non-pandemic times stretches across several local parks as well as the street itself.
This year the volunteer organisers decided to press on with a street market which is permissible under current regulations.
Staples of the festival – such as maypole dancing, the dog show and mobile farm – were missing this year, but many of the usual craft, food and drink traders set up stalls in the street to sell their wares.
Despite low-key publicity for this year's event, crowds of people flocked to Bermondsey Street, encouraged by warm and sunny weather.
Signs along the street urged visitors to wear face coverings unless exempt, but compliance was variable.
The festival market was held the day after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called for further restrictions on social gatherings in the face of rising levels of COVID-19 cases.
"I strongly urge all Londoners to be as cautious as possible over this weekend," said Mr Khan.
"Please think very carefully about your actions – strictly follow social distancing rules, regularly wash your hands and wear a face covering to help reduce the spread of the virus."
For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.
7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?
Read the latest issue before signing up