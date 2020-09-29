London SE1 community website

Work under way on 10 new council homes in South Bermondsey

Tuesday 29 September 2020
London SE1 website team

Construction is under way on 10 new family-sized council homes in Welsford Street, just south of Thorburn Square in South Bermondsey.

Work under way on 10 new council homes in South Bermondsey
Cllr Leanne Werner, Cllr Leo Pollak and Cllr Sunny Lambe at the Welsford Street site

Cllr Leo Pollak, cabinet member for housing, was joined by fellow South Bermondsey councillors to visit the site and see the progress being made.

"It's fantastic to see another council homes development site making good progress during these difficult times," said Cllr Pollak.

"These much-needed new council houses will provide high-quality, spacious new homes for local people. I'm grateful to the builders for their efforts to stay on track, and the patience of neighbours living by the site. "

The scheme – being built on land previously occupied by garages – includes four two-bed houses and six four-bed houses.

It's at least 14 years since the council first proposed to build new homes on the Welsford Street site.

Back in 2006 it was identified as one of the sites for new homes for residents of the Heygate Estate at Elephant & Castle.

The current plans – as part of Southwark's drive to build thousands of new council homes – have been in the works since 2013.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour