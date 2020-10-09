Bakerloo line extension: work goes on, says TfL

Transport for London says it will still publish a report on plans for the Bakerloo line extension later this year, despite recently admitting the scheme is unlikely to be affordable in the next decade.

Last week we revealed that TfL had decided to omit the Bakerloo line extension from its submission to the Treasury as part of the Government's comprehensive spending review, effectively putting the project on the back-burner.

Now TfL's quarterly investment programme report has given a further update on its intentions for the scheme:

"We continue to develop aspects of the scheme, including liaising with the DfT, developing and cementing the business case for the scheme, securing greater cost certainty and confirming the shortlist of options and assessment criteria for the further stages of work. This includes an integrated ticket hall at Elephant & Castle station.

"We are also working with the boroughs and other stakeholders to determine further funding sources for the scheme and safeguard the preferred route alignment. The extension of the Bakerloo line would open up wider opportunities to more people and improve air quality.

"It would also support thousands of much-needed jobs and homes in the New Cross, Lewisham and Catford and Old Kent Road Opportunity Areas  something that is ever more crucial in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are working closely with Network Rail, the Greater London Authority (GLA) and the London Boroughs of Southwark and Lewisham, to make sure we safeguard the best possible scheme.

"This will reflect the feedback received from our last round of public consultation, which closed in December 2019. We received 8,749 responses to the consultation and are analysing the results. We will publish our consultation report and responses to issues raised later in 2020.

Last week Cllr Kieron Williams, leader of Southwark Council and Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said in a joint statement: "It is disappointing that Government game-playing with TfL's finances means that they are unable to request funding for their largest projects  including the Bakerloo line extension  at this time.

"This does not, however, deflect either from the overwhelming case for extending the Bakerloo Line along Old Kent Road to Lewisham and Hayes nor the progress on the immediate work to move the project forward, which continues apace.

"Over the last few years, we have worked closely with TfL to bring this extension forward and they have the full support of both Lewisham and Southwark councils in pushing ahead with their immediate plans for the scheme."

Southwark and Lewisham councils recently won a New London Award for their joint work promoting the Bakerloo line extension.