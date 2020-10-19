London SE1 community website

London Bridge: Man punched in face 'for not wearing face mask'

Monday 19 October 2020
Police officers investigating an assault on board a train as it arrived at London Bridge Station have released two CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

As a train was nearing London Bridge Station on Sunday 11 October at around 2pm, the victim was approached by a man, who punched him in the face for not wearing a face covering.

The man and the victim continued their altercation on the platform at London Bridge, before members of the public intervened to separate them.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could assist their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 224 of 11/10/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

