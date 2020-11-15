Sol Campbell inaugurates sports pitch at SE1 boarding school

Football legend Sol Campbell recently visited a boarding school near Westminster Bridge to officially open its new sports pitch.

During his visit to DLD College London the former England, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur captain took a tour of the facilities and met students and staff members.

"It was a huge privilege to host such a legend of the beautiful game and we are delighted that Sol will be supporting us as we develop our new, ground-breaking football programme," said principal Irfan Latif.

"Sol was from humble backgrounds and had to negotiate several barriers to achieve his significant successes but, was given an opportunity to show what he can do, which is precisely what we strive to do here at DLD  create unique learning opportunities so that our students and staff can excel.

"We look forward to working closely with Sol as we seek to develop the next generation of footballers."

The school caters for students aged 14 to 19 and fees for international students – including tuition and boarding – are up to £60,000 a year.