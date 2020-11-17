London SE1 community website

Murder probe launched after man stabbed on Rockingham Estate

Tuesday 17 November 2020
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed at Bramwell House on the Rockingham Estate.

Police were called at approximately 11.10am on Tuesdayto reports of a man stabbed at a flat in Bramwell House in Harper Road, part of the Rockingham Estate.

Police officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was found inside the flat suffering injuries; despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this early stage anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2504/17Nov. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

