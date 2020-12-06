London SE1 community website

Anti-terrorism barriers on Thames bridges will cost £35 million

Sunday 6 December 2020
London SE1 website team

Transport for London says it will spend £35 million installing permanent barriers on bridges across the River Thames as recommended by the coroner who presided over the inquest into the 2017 terror attack at London Bridge.

Anti-terrorism barriers on Thames bridges will cost £35 million

In papers for this week's programmes and investment committee, TfL says: "Following the findings of the London Bridge inquest, we are installing protective measures on several bridges across London at a cost of £35 million, to reduce the likelihood and impact of vehicle attacks on pedestrians."

Temporary barriers were installed on all the bridges in central London within days of the June 2017 terrorist attack on London Bridge where a van was driven at pedestrians.

It's more than a year since His Honour Judge Mark Lucraft published his prevention of future deaths report.

HHJ Lucraft – then chief coroner – wrote: "...I expect the relevant public authorities to make every effort to progress the installation of permanent measures on the London bridges.

"Funding disputes between public bodies would not be a satisfactory reason for delay in the planning and installation work."

TfL has already published an image of its proposed measures for Westminster Bridge where "heritage-style bollards" are to be installed to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour