Police impose dispersal zone on South Bank & Waterloo

Friday 18 December 2020
Police officers will have extra powers to compel people to leave Waterloo and the South Bank this weekend in response to an increase in large gatherings and a spate of robberies.

The dispersal zone covers the South Bank between County Hall and Oxo Tower Wharf, and stretches south to Lower Marsh, The Cut and Hatfields.

The Bishop's ward police team tweeted on Thursday to announce that a Dispersal Zone under section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 has been authorised from 2pm on Friday to 2pm on Sunday.

The extra powers allow police to require people involved in anti-social behaviour to leave the defined area.

According to Bishop's Ward Police, "the power has been authorised in response to an increase in large gatherings in the area which are in breach of the current COVID-19 restrictions and also an increase in incidents of robbery".

