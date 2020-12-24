London SE1 community website

Empty rooms at Bankside student halls to be filled with tourists

Thursday 24 December 2020
James Hatts

The owners of a half-empty university hall of residence in Bankside want to be allowed to take in tourists to stay in the building during term time in a move they claim will help lonely students boost their mental wellbeing.

iQ Bankside
iQ Bankside in Ewer Street is next to the railway line between Waterloo East and London Bridge

The owners of the iQ Bankside student accommodation in Ewer Street have applied to Southwark Council to be allowed to operate the building as an apart-hotel open to the general public in the first half of 2021.

The application has been made by the Luxembourg-based entity that owns the building, which is ultimately controlled by New York-based private equity giant Blackstone.

"The proposals are linked to the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on student numbers attending university, and the corresponding underutilisation of bed spaces at the property," wrote Helen Rodger of planning consultancy Quod in a letter to Southwark Council officers.

The building already has planning permission to provide visitor accommodation to the public during the summer months between university terms, but now iQ wants to be able to offer some of its rooms on an 'aparthotel' basis at the Ewer Street property until May 2021.

iQ Bankside has 150 studio units of student accommodation, and up to 80 of these rooms could be made available to the public if the council gives the proposal the green light.

Quod says that the COVID-19 pandemic has provided "an immediate opportunity, as well as an economic need" to pull in more guests during term time.

In its submissions to the council on behalf of iQ, Quod claims that "the proposals will benefit existing residents by increasing the prospect of having 'neighbours' and reducing the mental health implications of isolation; take advantage of an available resource of high quality sustainably located accommodation; and encourage economic recovery in the local area by supporting the visitor experience as restrictions on movement are slowly eased".

The document goes on to claim that allowing tourist stays would offer "greater scope for social integration and personal well-being" for the existing student residents of the block.

No mention is made of any safeguarding or security implications of accommodating tourists or business travellers alongside university students.

Prices for students booking to live at iQ Bankside during the 2021-2022 academic year range from £411 to £509 a week.

Earlier this year Blackstone bought iQ Student Accommodation from Goldman Sachs for £4.7 billion, in what was described as the UK's largest private real estate transaction.

• See planning application 20/AP/3712 for further details of the proposal

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour