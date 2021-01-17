Apple TV+ sci-fi series ‘Ray James’ filming in Borough Road

London South Bank University's student centre on Borough Road was transformed into St Beornwald's Hospital on Sunday whilst scenes were filmed for a new sci-fi series inspired by HG Wells' The War of the Worlds.

Borough Road was shut to traffic on Sunday and the streets around the LSBU campus were filled with film unit vehicles.

In the past few months filming for the series – tentatively titled 'Ray James' – has also taken place in Derbyshire's Peak District as well as New York State and in Marrakech, Morocco.