London SE1 community website

Increase in rough sleeping at Waterloo raised in House of Lords

Sunday 17 January 2021
London SE1 website team

The rising number of rough sleepers living in tents near Waterloo Station has been raised in the House of Lords by Labour housing spokesman Lord Kennedy of Southwark.

Increase in rough sleeping at Waterloo raised in House of Lords
Archive photo from 2019

Describing the Government's efforts to help rough sleepers during the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as "extremely disappointing", Lord Kennedy of Southwark told housing minister Lord Greenhalgh that more needed to be done.

He said: "If the minister goes to Waterloo Station, he will see a whole group of tents there, with people sleeping under the bridge between the station and Waterloo Road.

"The Prime Minister and members of the Government tell us that this pandemic is serious; it is deadly serious, and lives will be lost.

"There is no justification for not getting every single homeless person off the street today.

"They have particular vulnerabilities and we must do this, because we are not doing what we did last time."

In March and April last year many rough sleepers were accommodated in hotels – including some hotels in Waterloo.

Responding, housing minister Lord Greenhalgh said: "As a Government we have a moral mission to end rough sleeping.

"That is not an easy task, as the noble lord knows, but we will do our utmost.

"The first thing is to prioritise the cash, with escalating amounts of money to do precisely that. We will need the support of local government."

Rough sleepers can regularly be seen under the arches which carry trains between Waterloo East and Charing Cross, close to the Waterlo bus stops at Tenison Way.

Last year local police issued a closure order, making it an arrestable offence for rough sleepers to occupy the subways around the BFI IMAX.

In the 1980s and 1990s the site where the IMAX cinema now stands – then called the Bullring – was best-known as London's 'Cardboard City'.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour