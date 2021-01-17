London SE1 community website

18-storey tower proposed on St James’s Road

Sunday 17 January 2021
An 18-storey block of flats has been proposed for the site of a disused meat warehouse at the southern end of St James's Road, just off the Old Kent Road.

The disused Lobo Meat & Poultry works in St James's Road. Image from Google Street View used with permission.

A developer – whose name has not been disclosed – has applied to Southwark Council for a preliminary opinion as to whether an environmental impact assessment would be required for its intended scheme.

This is usually a prelude to a full planning application.

According to the inital assessment by council planners, the proposed scheme would provide up to 155 homes in two main blocks of 18 storeys and 12 storeys, with a lower 8-storey section facing St James's Road.

The warehouse – currently vacant – was formerly a halal meat processing plant.

