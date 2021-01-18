Elephant & Castle statue leaves its perch outside shopping centre

The Elephant & Castle statue that has stood for decades on a plinth outside the shopping centre was taken down earlier this month for restoration - but it will soon be back in the area.
The statue is a replica of the one that stood above the Elephant & Castle pub from 1898 to 1959.
The shopping centre closed its doors in September last year and preparatory works for demolition are now under way.
Once it's had a lick of paint, the statue will return to the Elephant and will adorn the temporary shopping complex in Castle Square on Elephant Road.
A final decision on its long-term location has not yet been reached.
For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.
7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?
Read the latest issue before signing up