Elephant & Castle statue leaves its perch outside shopping centre

Monday 18 January 2021
The Elephant & Castle statue that has stood for decades on a plinth outside the shopping centre was taken down earlier this month for restoration - but it will soon be back in the area.

The statue is a replica of the one that stood above the Elephant & Castle pub from 1898 to 1959.

The shopping centre closed its doors in September last year and preparatory works for demolition are now under way.

Once it's had a lick of paint, the statue will return to the Elephant and will adorn the temporary shopping complex in Castle Square on Elephant Road.

A final decision on its long-term location has not yet been reached.

