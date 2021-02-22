London SE1 community website

Tesco Express opens at The Dumont on Albert Embankment

Monday 22 February 2021
London SE1 website team

SE1's eleventh branch of Tesco Express opened its doors on Monday morning on Albert Embankment.

The convenience store is on the ground floor of the block of luxury flats called The Dumont.

A 2017 advertorial in the South China Morning Post described homes at The Dumont as "sophisticated London living for those who refuse to compromise".

A four-bedroom apartment on the 28th floor is being marketed for sale at £7.85 million. One of the bedrooms has an independent entrance, which the developer has suggested could be used by domestic staff.

The entrance to the supermarket was festooned with balloons to mark the store opening on Monday.

The store is open daily 7am to 11pm.

