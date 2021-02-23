London SE1 community website

Fire and explosion at South Bank convenience store

Tuesday 23 February 2021
London SE1 website team

York Road was closed to traffic on Tuesday while firefighters tackled a blaze at the AP Food Express convenience store on the ground floor of County Hall Apartments.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to of reports of a fire and explosion at AP Food Express on the corner of York Road and Chicheley Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus encountered heavy smoke through the building stairwell as they entered to tackle the blaze.

According to the London Fire Brigade, One woman was assisted to safety from the first floor stairwell by fire crews and another woman left the building before firefighters arrived.

Both were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews at the scene.

Around 50 people from properties above the shop left the building before the brigade arrived.

The brigade was called at 3.45pm and fire crews from Lambeth and Soho were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

