Scenes for spy drama filmed at Elephant & Castle

Elephant Road was closed on Thursday night while crews filmed scenes for a new spy drama for Apple TV+.

Filming took place in front of the railway arches at the north end of Elephant Road, below platform 4 of Elephant & Castle Railway Station.

The drama – titled Slow Horses – stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, leader of a group of spies who find themselves serving in a dumping ground department of MI5 called Slough House.

The new drama for Apple TV+ is based on a series of spy thriller novels by Mick Herron.