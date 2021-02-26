London SE1 community website

Scenes for spy drama filmed at Elephant & Castle

Friday 26 February 2021
London SE1 website team

Elephant Road was closed on Thursday night while crews filmed scenes for a new spy drama for Apple TV+.

Scenes for spy drama filmed at Elephant & Castle

Filming took place in front of the railway arches at the north end of Elephant Road, below platform 4 of Elephant & Castle Railway Station.

The drama – titled Slow Horses – stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, leader of a group of spies who find themselves serving in a dumping ground department of MI5 called Slough House.

The new drama for Apple TV+ is based on a series of spy thriller novels by Mick Herron.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour