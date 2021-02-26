Scenes for spy drama filmed at Elephant & Castle

Elephant Road was closed on Thursday night while crews filmed scenes for a new spy drama for Apple TV+.
Filming took place in front of the railway arches at the north end of Elephant Road, below platform 4 of Elephant & Castle Railway Station.
The drama – titled Slow Horses – stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, leader of a group of spies who find themselves serving in a dumping ground department of MI5 called Slough House.
The new drama for Apple TV+ is based on a series of spy thriller novels by Mick Herron.
For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.
7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?
Read the latest issue before signing up