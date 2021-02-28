London SE1 community website

COVID-19 testing centres open at London Bridge and Waterloo

Sunday 28 February 2021
London SE1 website team

Essential workers and others who can't work from home can now have free COVID-19 lateral flow tests at Waterloo and London Bridge.

Seven testing bays have been set up in the nave of St John's Waterloo

Southwark Council has opened a testing centre in the arches of Stainer Street at London Bridge Station.

In Waterloo, Lambeth is offering tests on weekday mornings at St John's Waterloo.

The lateral flow tests are for people without symptoms of COVID-19. Separate PCR testing arrangements are in place for anyone showing symptoms.

Southwark's booking page encourages key workers and "school staff, supermarket staff, transport workers, security guards, cleaners, construction workers and many other roles" to take advantage of the service.

Lambeth's booking page says the tests are for anyone living or working in Lambeth.

