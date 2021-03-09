Police appeal over ‘homophobic abuse’ on Jubilee line train

Police officers investigating an alleged hate crime on board a Jubilee line train have released images of two men they would like to speak to.

According to the British Transport Police: "On Friday 23 October at just after 10.30pm, two victims were sat nearby two men who subjected them to homophobic abuse."

The Jubilee line train was travelling between Waterloo and London Bridge stations at the time.

BTP officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000078078.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.