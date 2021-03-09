Roupell Street goes back to the 50s for murder mystery movie

Waterloo's Roupell Street was filled with 1950s cars on Friday and Saturday while Disney's Searchlight Pictures division filmed scenes for a forthcoming murder mystery film.

The road markings in Roupell Street were covered up and the street was filled with period cars

The King's Arms

Props including a fake post box and sand bags can be seen in Windmill Walk