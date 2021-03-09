Roupell Street goes back to the 50s for murder mystery movie

Waterloo's Roupell Street was filled with 1950s cars on Friday and Saturday while Disney's Searchlight Pictures division filmed scenes for a forthcoming murder mystery film.
The cast of the untitled murder mystery movie – set in 1950s London – includes Adrien Brody, Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo.
The film is directed by Tom George from a screenplay written by Mark Chappell.
