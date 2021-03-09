London SE1 community website

Roupell Street goes back to the 50s for murder mystery movie

Tuesday 9 March 2021
Waterloo's Roupell Street was filled with 1950s cars on Friday and Saturday while Disney's Searchlight Pictures division filmed scenes for a forthcoming murder mystery film.

The road markings in Roupell Street were covered up and the street was filled with period cars
The King's Arms
Props including a fake post box and sand bags can be seen in Windmill Walk

The cast of the untitled murder mystery movie – set in 1950s London – includes Adrien Brody, Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo.

The film is directed by Tom George from a screenplay written by Mark Chappell.

