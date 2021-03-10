London SE1 community website

Bakerloo line extension? Not in next decade - TfL finance chief

Wednesday 10 March 2021
London SE1 website team

Plans to extend the Bakerloo line from Elephant & Castle to Lewisham and beyond - via the Old Kent Road - won't become a reality in the next 10 years, Transport for London's finance boss has said.

Bakerloo line extension? Not in next decade - TfL finance chief

"The Bakerloo line extension is something that we won't see in the next decade," TfL's chief financial officer Simon Kilonback said at a meeting of the organisation's transport committee on Wednesday.

He added: "The priority must be the maintenance, refurbishment and renewal of our existing assets."

The reality check came just days after backers of the proposed tube link welcomed a decision by transport secretary Grant Shapps to confer protection on the route of the extension so that new developments don't interfere with the scheme.

Heidi Alexander, London's deputy mayor for transport, Kieron Williams, leader of Southwark Council, and Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said in a joint statement: "Today is a major milestone for the Bakerloo line extension. The safeguarding directions will prevent premature development on sites required for the project and enable us to deliver this vital project when the time is right.

"Extending the Bakerloo line and upgrading the existing line will connect an historically underserved part of London to the Tube network, while unlocking thousands of new homes that London desperately needs and supporting new jobs.

"We will continue to work with the Government and others on options for funding so this scheme can be delivered and its many benefits realised."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour