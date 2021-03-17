Low Traffic Neighbourhood: no through motor traffic in Webber St

Motor traffic will no longer be able to use Webber Street as a link between Blackfriars Road and The Cut under proposals for a Blackfriars Low Traffic Neighbourhood published this week.

Motor traffic is to be banned from the section of Webber Street between Baron's Place and Gray Street

The Blackfriars Low Traffic Neighbourhood is being introduced jointly by Lambeth and Southwark councils in response to complaints of rat-running in the streets west of Blackfriars Road and east of Waterloo Road since through motor traffic was banned from The Cut in October last year.

The scheme has been funded by £283,000 from the Department for Transport as part of its nationwide programme of measures to promote walking and cycling during and beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

One of the key changes proposed in phase one of the Blackfriars LTN is the closure of Webber Street to through motor traffic between Baron's Place and Gray Street.

This closure would be enforced using automatic numberplate recognition (ANPR) cameras, so emergency vehicles would still be able to travel the whole length of the street.

Webber Street is part of the Quietway 1 cycle route linking Waterloo with Greenwich.

Webber Street would also become one-way for motor traffic between Baron's Place and Blackfriars Road.

A second phase of Blackfriars LTN measures – including the closure of Ufford Street to through motor traffic – will be subject to further consultation.

East of Blackfriars Road, Southwark Council is also planning to make alterations to the Great Suffolk Street Low Traffic Neighbourhood that came into effect just before Christmas.

Changes include reopening the access to Webber Street from Southwark Bridge Road at the Great Suffolk Street junction.

In a report published this week, project manager Alexander Rozema said that "major issues have been highlighted specifically regarding the reduction of access causing a disproportionate effect on journey times for local residents".

Mr Rozema added that the changes were being proposed "in order to re Balance the impact of the scheme, whilst ensuring alignment with Southwark's response to COVID-19".

If approved by Cllr Catherine Rose, Southwark's cabinet member for leisure, environment and roads, the first phase of the Blackfriars LTN and the changes to the GSS LTN are due to be introduced around Easter.

• Further details of the LTN proposals – including diagrams – can be found on the Southwark website.