Waterloo & City line back in ‘May or June’ after year’s closure

The direct tube link between Waterloo and Bank could be reinstated in May or June, Transport for London has said.

The Waterloo & City line last carried passengers nearly a year ago on 19 March 2020 when it was suspended as part of a contraction of TfL's operations during the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The current advice around working from home if you can is still planned to be in place until June, as we understand it," London Underground managing director Andy Lord told TfL's board meeting on Tuesday.

"So we're working on plans to potentially bring the Waterloo & City back into service in May or June, because we're very conscious that we want to be there to support the reopening of the City."

Mr Lord said that passenger numbers on the alternative route between Waterloo and Bank using the Jubilee and Norther lines were "still very low".

"We don't see any requirement to open at the moment," he said, explaining that the Waterloo & City line shares its drivers with the Central line, and keeping the east-west link running was higher priority at the moment.

The City of London Corporation's policy & resources chair Catherine McGuinness welcomed Mr Lord's remarks: "It is very positive news that TfL have committed to reopening the Waterloo & City line in the next few months. This will be vital to support the reopening of the City and help workers to return once it is safe to do so.

"The pandemic, and the restrictions on travel and working from the office in particular, have had a significant impact upon TfL and its financial sustainability.

"The City Corporation has previously called for a secure, long term funding settlement for TfL. We once again reiterate our support for a swift outcome to the ongoing negotiations and call on all parties to agree a sustainable funding package.

"TfL's services will be critical in enabling those who work in the City, and London's wider central activities zone, to return to their normal lives and for businesses to have the security to reopen.

"Now that we have a roadmap in place for a safe reopening of our country over the coming months, it is vital that we retain a financially secure public transport network. It will play a central role in ensuring that London has a successful and sustainable economic recovery from the pandemic."