Bermondsey Street restaurants propose Soho-style al fresco dining

A group of restaurant businesses in Bermondsey Street have suggested lining the road with tables for open-air dining - similar to the setup seen in Soho last summer - as they prepare to reopen after months of lockdown.

Ross Palmer, managing director of The Breakfast Group – which owns The Last Talisman – has applied to address Southwark councillors at Wednesday night's council assembly meeting.

"I am representing a group of restaurant businesses along Bermondsey Street," wrote Mr Palmer in his application to speak at the meeting.

"We request time to put forward proposals to create an al fresco food dining experience along Bermondsey Street, similar to a scheme implemented across the West End of London.

"We would like Southwark Council to look at options for timed / temporary closures of Bermondsey Street to support the local economy, work with residents and bring people back to Bermondsey Street in a safe and organised manner."

Since last November the central section of Bermondsey Street has been closed to through motor traffic as part of an experimental scheme.

London Bridge & West Bermondsey ward councillor Cllr Humaira Ali – speaking at Monday's overview & scrutiny committee – said the traffic changes had "caused so much consternation that two businesses are closing and leaving."

She added: "We've now got another Druid Street popping up on Bermondsey Street and it's a nightmare for local residents"

"It hasn't worked out ... and people are fed up because they haven't been consulted."

• Wednesday's council assembly will be conducted on Zoom and will be live-streamed on the council YouTube channel from 7pm