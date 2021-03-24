Time Out drops plan for food market at Waterloo International

Time Out has blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for its decision to abandon plans to open a food market as part of the new shopping centre being created below the former Eurostar platforms at Waterloo Station.

The 500-seater Time Out market had been due to feature 17 eateries and three bars, with the publishing firm turned leisure empire claiming it would herald the "democratisation of fine dining".

The company this week issued a statement: "Following recent media enquiries, Time Out Group plc, the global media and leisure business, today confirms that its subsidiary, Time Out Markets Central London Limited, has informed London & Continental Railways Limited that it no longer intends to proceed with the development of Time Out Market London (Waterloo) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The news is a blow for the Government-owned London & Continental Railways which owns the former Waterloo International Terminal and is creating more than 12,000 square metres of shops, restaurants, cafes, bars and leisure venues on three levels.