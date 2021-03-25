London SE1 community website

Santander to shut London Bridge branch in Southwark Street

Thursday 25 March 2021
London SE1 website team

Santander has announced the closure of its London Bridge branch in Southwark Street, with customers redirected to banks across the river or in Walworth.

Santander London Bridge
Image from Google Street View used with permission

The London Bridge branch is Santander's last remaining SE1 branch.

It will close its doors for good at 4pm on Thursday 15 July.

"We know our branch network remains very important to our customers," wrote Santander's head of branch interactions Adam Bishop.

"Whilst we have made the difficult decision to close some branches, we have only done so where we know there are other facilities our customers can use and where we have another Santander branch within a few miles."

Santander says that in the second half of 2019, only 22 customers made six or more transactions at the London Bridge branch, whilst using the branch exclusively for their interactions with the bank.

The bank says that 95 per cent of customers using the London Bridge branch also use online and telephone banking.

The nearest Santander branches to remain open are in Cheapside (less than a mile away in the City of London) and the Walworth branch just over two miles away.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour