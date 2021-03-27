Co-op plans new food store in Crimscott Street

The Co-op is planning to open a new food store in the London Square Bermondsey development at the former Crosse & Blackwell factory in Crimscott Street.

The Co-op has applied to Southwark Council for a premises licence for the convenience store which would be open daily 6am to 11pm.

The new store would be on the ground floor of one of the new buildings recently completed as part of the London Square Bermondsey development of the factory complex where Worcestershire Sauce and Branston Pickle were once produced.

The new Bermondsey store would be the sixth Co-op food shop in SE1.

Representations on the Co-op's licence application can be sent to the council until Friday 23 April.