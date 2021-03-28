London SE1 community website

TfL introduces eastbound bus lane in New Kent Road

Sunday 28 March 2021
London SE1 website team

Transport for London will this week create a new eastbound bus lane in New Kent Road.

TfL introduces eastbound bus lane in New Kent Road
New Kent Road already has a westbound bus lane, pictured in the foreground. The new bus lane will be for eastbound traffic.

The bus lane, introduced as an experimental measure, will run for 430 metres from the Rodney Place junction in the west to St Saviour's & St Olave' School near Bricklayers Arms in the east.

TfL says: "Alongside benefits for buses and bus users, the new bus lane can provide an improved facility for cyclists in the absence of formal cycle infrastructure and support sustainable growth as significant development is expected in the area over the next few years."

Works to paint the new road markings will take place overnight this week.

Once the work is completed, the new bus lane will be operational 24 hours a day.

The bus lane trial will last for up to 18 months and TfL has create an online survey to collect feedback.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour