NatWest makes Lambeth North branch closure permanent

Sunday 28 March 2021
The Lambeth North branch of NatWest - closed for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic - is to shut permanently this summer after more than 150 years.

The London & Westminster Bank opened a branch on the site at least 150 years ago, and the current building – which is on Lambeth's local list of buildings of historical and architectural interest – dates from 1894.

An 1895 image of the banking hall is in the Historic England archive.

NatWest says that between 2017 and 2019, counter transactions for personal customers at the Lambeth North branch decreased by 40 per cent.

The bank also claims that only seven customers used the branch on a regular basis in 2019, and nearly 80 per cent of the branch's customers also make use of web or app banking.

NatWest is redirecting customers to the Strand, London Bridge and Victoria branches.

The official closure date is Thursday 24 June.

A planning application by the owners of the nearby Marlin visitor accommodation to turn the bank into a boutique hotel was refused by Lambeth Council at the end of last year.

Lambeth planners said that the hotel scheme "is not acceptable due to the existing high concentration of visitor accommodation in this location and would harm the balance and mix of uses in the area".

