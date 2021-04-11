Teenager stabbed at More London: police appeal for witnesses

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a 19-year-old was stabbed in the More London complex near Tower Bridge.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12.18am on Sunday to a report of male with stab injuries in the More London Riverside area.

Officers found a 19-year-old man suffering stab injuries. He has been taken to hospital.

"While we await a full assessment, his condition is not believed to be life-threatening," said the Met in a statement.

An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances. Police cordons were put in place at several locations overnight but have now been lifted.

No-one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist police, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 127/11april.

