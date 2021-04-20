London SE1 community website

Waterloo Action Centre warns rent rise could threaten future

Tuesday 20 April 2021
London SE1 website team

The charity which runs Waterloo's main community centre has urged local residents to respond to a Lambeth Council consultation which could see the venue face a sharp increase in the rent it pays to the town hall.

Waterloo Action Centre has occupied the former public library in Baylis Road since 1973. It is run by a charity which rents the building from Lambeth Council.

The building hosts a wide range of community activities, from a legal advice service to classes, meetings and social gatherings.

Last month Lambeth Council launched a public consultation on its draft Voluntary Community Sector Asset Strategy.

The council says: "Voluntary sector organisations currently occupy a wide range of Council-owned buildings with different groups paying a large variation in fees and charges.

"We are looking to standardise rates paid to ensure a fair and transparent system.

"We also need to invest in our buildings to bring them up to standard and ensure their lasting use in the community."

The deadline for public responses is Sunday 25 April.

Waterloo Action Centre warns that Lambeth's proposals "could see a rent rise to a massive £45,000 a year plus £5,000 building insurance within 4 years of the change".

"This would simply mean the end of WAC!

"This rise represents a third of WAC's hard-earned income and would mean a sharp reduction in activities and services we provide, hitting some of our most vulnerable citizens."

WAC has launched a website – www.waccommunitydefence.org – to collect testimonials from users of the centre about the important role it plays in the community.

In addition, nearly 900 people have signed a petition on change.org.

