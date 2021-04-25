London SE1 community website

1970s former council house on the market for £1.25 million

Sunday 25 April 2021
London SE1 website team

A house on a 1970s-built council estate in Southwark has gone on the market for £1.25 million.

1970s former council house on the market for £1.25 million

The four-bedroom house on Brinton Walk – just off Blackfriars Road – is part of the Rochester Estate which was developed by the Greater London Council in the mid 1970s and is now owned and managed by Southwark Council.

Many of the homes were sold to tenants under the right to buy scheme.

One house is now up for sale via agents KFH with an asking price of £1.25 million, making it one of the highest valued ex-council homes to be put on the market in SE1.

Six years ago a former council flat at Falcon Point next to Tate Modern on Bankside was marketed for sale at £1.1 million.

In 2013, Southwark Council sold a historic building in Park Street – divided into two homes – for just under £3 million.

Southwark recently consulted Rochester Estate residents on plans to build six new council homes on the car park opposite Brinton Walk.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour