1970s former council house on the market for £1.25 million

A house on a 1970s-built council estate in Southwark has gone on the market for £1.25 million.

The four-bedroom house on Brinton Walk – just off Blackfriars Road – is part of the Rochester Estate which was developed by the Greater London Council in the mid 1970s and is now owned and managed by Southwark Council.

Many of the homes were sold to tenants under the right to buy scheme.

One house is now up for sale via agents KFH with an asking price of £1.25 million, making it one of the highest valued ex-council homes to be put on the market in SE1.

Six years ago a former council flat at Falcon Point next to Tate Modern on Bankside was marketed for sale at £1.1 million.

In 2013, Southwark Council sold a historic building in Park Street – divided into two homes – for just under £3 million.

Southwark recently consulted Rochester Estate residents on plans to build six new council homes on the car park opposite Brinton Walk.