Month-long pop-up lawn bowls event planned for GMH Park

Monday 3 May 2021
Part of Geraldine Mary Harmsworth Park could host a month-long lawn bowls-themed event this summer.

Hasta World has applied to Southwark Council for a premises licence for an annual event to take place on the eastern lawn in Geraldine Mary Harmsworth Park, next to the Imperial War Museum.

The event – called The Bowls Club – is described on the promoter's website as an "immersive English summer themed, all-inclusive pop up ... combining a short, fast form of lawn bowls with delicious cocktails, flavoursome street food, soulful summer beats and much much more".

Lawn bowls Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ellen Falkner MBE is a consultant to the event.

The licence, if approved, would allow the event to take place for up to 31 consecutive days each year, with opening times till 11pm and alcohol sales till 10.30pm.

A site plan submitted with the premises licence application shows space for a bar, three street food trucks, an ice cream van, covered and open air seating and an area for 'wellbeing activities'.

Local residents can make representations to the council's licensing department until Friday 28 May; see application 874694.

