London SE1 community website

City Hall included on campaign group’s ‘buildings at risk’ list

Sunday 9 May 2021
London SE1 website team

City Hall is one of ten notable buildings erected in the last century to be included in an architectural campaigning charity's list of 'at risk' buildings.

City Hall included on campaign group’s ‘buildings at risk’ list

The 20th Century Society – whose remit includes buildings erected since 1914 – publishes its Buildings at Risk list every two years. The last edition in 2019 included Waterloo's BFI IMAX.

The 2021 list – published in the week of the elections for the Mayor of London and London Assembly – features in second place London's City Hall.

The Foster & Partners building is just 19 years old. It is not yet known what City Hall's Kuwaiti landlords intend to do with the riverside building when the Greater London Authority moves to the Royal Docks.

Historic England is said to have rebuffed the society's application to have the building listed at grade II*.

Buildings less than 30 years old have to meet tighter criteria for inclusion on the national list of buildings of historic and architectural interest.

In December last year Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I am sure that City Hall has a full life ahead of it, with the potential for a number of different incarnations.

"I am confident that good use will be made of the building for many years to come and that it will continue to have landmark status in the architectural vernacular of our city."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour