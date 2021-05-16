Bakerloo line: off-peak tube frequency cut by 15 per cent

As COVID-19 restrictions are eased this week, London Underground has announced it is cutting the weekday daytime and evening service on the Bakerloo line by 15 per cent.

We reported last December that Transport for London had selected the Bakerloo line as the first part of the tube network to have its timetable pruned in response to changes in demand and to keep costs down.

TfL said this week: "On the Bakerloo line from Sunday 16 May there will be small reductions to off-peak frequencies, with additional time allocated for trains and train operators to turn around at the end of the route to help improve reliability.

"There are no changes to frequencies at peak times, when trains will continue to run up to every three minutes."

On weekday daytimes and evenings, the service between Elephant & Castle and Queen's Park will be cut by 15 per cent from 19 trains per hour (tph) to 16 tph.

The same frequency will apply on Sundays in lieu of the previous 15 tph service in the mornings and 18 tph timetable in the afternoons.

Saturdays will see the most frequent service on the Bakerloo line with an all-day pattern of 20 trains per hour.

"TfL always keeps its service levels under review, and it will continue to do so as London moves out of the pandemic and any longer-term effects on ridership become clear."