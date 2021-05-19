London SE1 community website

Tower Bridge: man injured in ‘vicious attack’ - police appeal

Wednesday 19 May 2021
Police investigating a serious assault at Tower Bridge last month have released images of two youths they wish to trace in connection with the incident.

Police would like to speak to the youhs pictured as part of their investigation

A man was left with serious facial injuries after being attacked on the north side of Tower Bridge at 8.10pm on Friday 16 April.

Three suspects left the scene in the direction of Potters Fields Park.

"This was an appalling and vicious attack and we need to find the men who committed this unprovoked assault," said PC Ben Taylor from the City of London Police.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist us in identifying these men, to contact us."

Anyone with information about the identity of these men, or CCTV or dashcam footage from the bridge or area at the time of the incident, should call 101, quoting reference 21• 208835 or Tower Bridge assault ref PC480.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, via their website or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the same reference.

