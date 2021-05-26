Planet Organic supermarket to open in Tower Bridge Road

London SE1 community website

Wednesday 26 May 2021
Planet Organic is to open a supermarket in Tower Bridge Road as part of the Newham's Yard development.

The organic supermarket chain is planning to occupy the ground floor of 153 Tower Bridge Road, part of the Newham's Yard development by Galliard Homes.

News of Planet Organic's intention to open a Bermondsey store in September this year was revealed by the Evening Standard a few weeks ago, and the exact location has now been disclosed in a planning application to Southwark Council for signage and awnings.

Drawings submitted to the council show that the shop will feature an 'Unpackaged' section allowing customers to bring their own containers to fill with loose products including cereals, chocolate, dried fruit and household cleaners.

The organic shop will occupy the same premises as the former Fine Life Shopper convenience store which closed in 2010.

The 306 sq m unit has most recently been used as a sales office for the development.

