Waterloo phone box sold at auction for £25,000

Wednesday 26 May 2021
A grade II listed phone box outside the Waterloo Action Centre in Baylis Road has sold at auction for £25,000.

The K2 model phone box failed to meet its guide price of £45,000 at Wednesday's auction on the online platform BidX1.

It remains to be seen what use the buyer intends to put the kiosk to. Listed building consent will be required from Lambeth Council for any alterations.

Another phone box in Stamford Street was due to be auctioned at the same sale but the listing was removed from the BidX1 site.

