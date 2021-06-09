Southwark Bridge gets special light show for 100th birthday

London SE1 community website

Wednesday 9 June 2021
Southwark Bridge displayed a special light show last weekend to mark the centenary of the river crossing's official opening by King George V and Queen Mary.

"It may not have the history of London Bridge or the glamour of Tower Bridge, but for the past century Southwark Bridge has played a vital but unsung role in carrying generations of Londoners across the Thames into and out of the City," said Giles Shilson, chairman of the City of London Corporation's Bridge House Estates Board.

"For nearly 1,000 years, Bridge House Estates has been bridging the gap for Londoners  both literally and, more recently, in terms of our work tackling social disadvantage and economic divides across the capital.

"We work 365 days a year to keep our five bridges in good shape  at no cost to the taxpayer  while our charity funding arm, City Bridge Trust, gives out over £25 million a year to projects supporting some of the most vulnerable people across the capital."

